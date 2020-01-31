Community & Events

Weekend Happenings - January 31, 2020

By
Its Winter Fest time in Chestnut Hill. Visitors can enjoy ice-sculpting demonstrations, ice skating, a bonfire encased in ice, chili samplings and of course ooey, gooey s'mores.

The Philadelphia Film Center on Chestnut Street is hosting a weekend long screening event for the nine films up for Best Picture at the Oscars. A weekend pass costs just $50 and includes one free small popcorn. And you can catch the Oscars right here on 6abc on February 9th.

Black History month kicks off tomorrow. Major attractions throughout the city will celebrate the heritage, culture and history with special exhibitions, performances, tours and other programming.

Fairmount Park Horticulture Center is opening its pop-up tropical destination "Getaway at the Greenhouse" tomorrow. The event attracted more than 10--thousand visitors last season. While visiting the five attractions you can also meet zoo animals, visit food trucks and enjoy live music.

Award winning country group Little Big Town will perform tonight at The Met Philadelphia. The quartet's Nightfall tour will likely include hits like "Boondocks", "Better Man" and "Girl Crush".

And if you want more sporting action, the Flyers take on the Colorado Avalanche tomorrow. Villanova Men's basketball will face off with Creighton University and Temple men's basketball will take on East Carolina University - both of those games are also on Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsentertainmentweekend happenings
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father who 'made up' home invasion charged in son's death
14-year-old suspect on the loose to be charged as adult
First responders hailed as heroes in Upper Merion Twp. fire
Lower Merion High to honor Kobe Bryant, tickets available Friday
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter company suspending operations
Toddler among 2 shot in Camden County: Police
Philadelphia changes nickname to City of Sisterly Love
Show More
Cars burst into flames in Southwest Philadelphia crash
State Department issues 'do not travel' warning over coronavirus
Kenyatta Johnson expected to surrender on corruption charges
1 arrested after Port Richmond crossing guard hit by vehicle
Pottsgrove student battling terminal illness gets special graduation
More TOP STORIES News