Weekend Happenings - Memorial Day Weekend 2019

Memorial Day is usually all about the shore but for water closer to home head over to Morgan's Pier on Columbus Boulevard. There will be beach-like cocktails, live music and extended hours. And be sure to bring your appetite for a variety of tasty menu items and a personal favorite the FATbread.

Website: Morganspier.com

Facebook: Facebook.com/MorgansPier/
Instagram: Instagram.com/morganspier/

On Saturday head over to the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing for a free concert from the U.S. Air Force band "Full Spectrum' followed by a fireworks show.

Details: Delawareriverwaterfront.co

Red, white and blue and little water too is what you will get at the return of the Fireworks and Fountains shows this weekend at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square.
Details: Longwoodgardens.org

The Garden Railway gets up and running again on Saturday at Morris Arboretum.

Details: Morrisarboretum.org/gardens_features_gardenrailway.shtml

The National Constitution Center and the Museum of the American Revolution are both hosting programs and services honoring those men and women who have fallen.
Details: Constitutioncenter.org
Amrevmuseum.org

Historic Laurel Hill Cemetery, the site of the very first Memorial Day observance in Philadelphia, will once again host its annual parade and service on Sunday.

Details: Thelaurelhillcemetery.org

Uptown Beer Garden is on fire for its 5th season featuring six locally brewed beers you can't get anywhere else. You can pair any of the exclusive brews with various bar snacks.

Twitter: Twitter.com/uptwnbeergarden
Facebook: Facebook.com/pg/UptownBeerGarden
Instagram: Instagram.com/uptownbeergarden
