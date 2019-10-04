Weekend Happenings - October 4, 2019

Jessica Boyington has your Weekend Happenings for October 4 to 6:
This Saturday head to Roxborough for the appropriately named Roxtoberfest. There will be yummy snacks like these from Darling Nikki's BBQ, all the German beer you can drink and my personal favorite the doggie costume contest.
All day Saturday, we're taking the competition to the Schuylkill River for the Philadelphia International Dragon Boat Festival. It's a celebration of the ancient tradition of Chinese dragon boat racing. Come see the teams race these colorful boats near Saint Joseph's University boat house.
You have to wait until the sun goes down in Fairmount Park to catch the start of Jack's Pumpkin Glow. See tons of illuminated pumpkins, pumpkin carving, food and drinks. The event runs on select dates until November 3rd.
Also on Saturday, you can make your way to South Philly for the return of the Rage band at Ray's Happy Birthday bar, led by Lou Capp. No tickets required. Just bring your drinking hat and your dancing shoes.
It's time to get into the spirit of Halloween and what better way than to scare yourself silly at a Nightmare before Tinsel, Center City's newest holiday haunt. You'll feel like you're right in the middle of a horror movie but the themed cocktails will chase your fear away.
