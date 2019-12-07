Christmas Parade

40th annual West Chester Christmas Parade brings joy, cheer to community

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The holiday season picking up in spectacular fashion and Friday evening in downtown West Chester.

The lighting of the tree only the appetizer for a night full of merriment and cheer.

"We have over 20 bands. We have 6,000 people that walk in the parade. We have more people in the parade than used to come to the parade, that's how big it's gotten," said Mark Yoder, President and CEO Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce.



Now, and it's 40th year, the QVC West Chester Christmas Parade is continuing to build on its reputation as one of the best.

An estimated more than 40,000 in the crowd cheering through the seemingly never-ending line above marching bands float dance groups and other community service organizations.

"It's grown like crazy," said Maria Riccio.



"We just loving coming every year together it's a lot of fun," said Rachel Hall.

Throughout the evening visitors also enjoyed the Holiday Village, the parade hub of holiday cheer.

Catherine Freeman in no short supply for this parade that brings all aspects of the community together.

"It's what you imagine from every hometown parade you ever thought of throughout history," she said.

The preparation for next year's parade begins tomorrow.
