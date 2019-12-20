Community & Events

West Chester school bus driver gets his own wheels

WEST CHESTER , Pa. (WPVI) -- It's a story out of West Chester that shows us what sacrifice looks like, and how gratitude feels.

"You guys really give me back my ability to feel there is decent human beings left on this earth 2900."

Andras Szekely, a beloved West Chester school bus driver, and he just received a brand new Jeep.

He's a staple with the kids, is an accomplished photographer and was also recently homeless for seven years.

He was sleeping in this Toyota minivan, but is now staying with a friend.

Friday, Szekely was surprised with the gift of this jeep, courtesy of the PROJECT SPARK initiative.

The gift gave Szekely a lot of hope for the future. "My goal in life is never to receive but always to give and it was beyond my imagination. I can't believe it's happening. I want to tell someone to please pinch me. I hope I can one day when I able to stand on my feet I am hoping I can help others who are less fortunate than I am"

Project Spark is run by 1-800 Charity Cars and Midas.

Now that he has a reliable car, Szekely plans to go to the west coast to see his children and grandchildren.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest chester boroughschool busschoolphiladelphia proudbus driverphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
26 school children affected by Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled cut fruit
2 feared dead in South Philadelphia explosion, collapse
Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens apologizes to customers for data breach
Carnival cruise ships violently collide while docking; 6 injured
Last-minute Christmas shoppers race against the clock
Woman charged in connection with kidnapping of Austin mom and baby
NJ state trooper charged with possession of child pornography
Show More
North Philadelphia School lockdown lifted after bullet found in building
Wawa data breach: How you can protect yourself
Daytime triple shooting in Tacony, arrest made
NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson dies at 88
Overheard at Tredici with John Fazio
More TOP STORIES News