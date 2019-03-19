Westfield Avenue "Streetscape" project

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Construction is now underway in Camden, to revitalize the community.A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Tuesday morning for the Westfield Avenue Project.Mayor Frank Moran was on hand along with other dignitaries to kick off the "streetscape" project.Once completed, there will be new sidewalk and curbs, decorative street lighting fixtures and more along Westfield Avenue and Federal Street between 22nd and 27th Streets.