Community & Events

Westfield Avenue "Streetscape" project

EMBED <>More Videos

Construction is now underway in Camden as reported during Action News at 4 on March 19, 2019.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Construction is now underway in Camden, to revitalize the community.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Tuesday morning for the Westfield Avenue Project.

Mayor Frank Moran was on hand along with other dignitaries to kick off the "streetscape" project.

Once completed, there will be new sidewalk and curbs, decorative street lighting fixtures and more along Westfield Avenue and Federal Street between 22nd and 27th Streets.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventscamdenphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sources: Massive cocaine bust could be largest seizure in Philadelphia
Phil Martelli out as head coach at St. Joe's
Woman attacked with tire iron inside Upper Darby Wawa
ESPN: Angels, Trout finalizing $430M, 12-year deal
Dozens of tires slashed in West Philadelphia
Family speaks out after video shows Chester officer hitting woman
Teen with broom saves children from dog attack in Chicago
Show More
Questlove's plant-based cheesesteaks available at Phils games
'Jack the Ripper' identified through DNA, study claims
Celebrating the start of spring means lots of freebies and deals
New Zealand PM vows to deny accused mosque gunman notoriety
Last supermoon of 2019 will fall on first day of spring
More TOP STORIES News