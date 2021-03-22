inside story

Wharton professor, author Adam Grant highlights ways to listen to understand

By and Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards interviews Wharton Professor and famed organizational Psychologist Adam Grant about his new book - "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know".

It's focused on rethinking, learning how to question your opinion and open other people's minds.

Given where we are, with constant debates over masking, vaccines, politics, race and other hot-button topics, it's an insightful conversation on how to not argue to win but listen to learn for understanding.
Nydia Han hosts 6abc Town Hall: Take Action Against Hate for Asian Americans
Action News Anchor Nydia Han moderates a panel of local community leaders and influencers to discuss the rise in hate crimes against the AAPI community


Grant is the New York Times best-selling author of 'Originals' and 'Give and Take', as well as 'Plan B', which he wrote with Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg.

Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiainside story
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSIDE STORY
Infectious diseases Dr. Paul Offit discusses the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out
Supporting local restaurant workers, addressing food insecurity during the pandemic
Reflecting on the life of radio pioneer Cody Anderson
Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier on how to stop the surge in gun violence in Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carjacking suspect leads Philly police on chase into South Jersey
Father, 2 kids injured after Camelback chair lift plummets to ground
Multiple victims in Colo. grocery store shooting: Sources
Thief stole front door off apartment complex in Philly
Last day for walk-up vaccinations at Pa. Convention Center
Murphy says no new reopenings 'for some time' due to variants
Police investigate $300K jewelry theft outside Philly nightclub
Show More
Red Cross expert explains how convalescent plasma is being used
Teen arrested for assault on University of Delaware student: Police
Philly officials urge residents to fight pandemic fatigue as temps rise
Summer camp enrollment is at a record high throughout the Delaware Valley
Philly officials open 6th community-based mass vaccination clinic
More TOP STORIES News