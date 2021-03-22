inside story

Wharton professor, author Adam Grant highlights ways to listening to understand

By and Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards interviews Wharton Professor and famed organizational Psychologist Adam Grant about his new book - "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know".

It's focused on rethinking, learning how to question your opinion and open other people's minds.

Given where we are, with constant debates over masking, vaccines, politics, race and other hot-button topics, it's an insightful conversation on how to not argue to win but listen to learn for understanding.
Nydia Han hosts 6abc Town Hall: Take Action Against Hate for Asian Americans
Action News Anchor Nydia Han moderates a panel of local community leaders and influencers to discuss the rise in hate crimes against the AAPI community


Grant is the New York Times best-selling author of 'Originals' and 'Give and Take', as well as 'Plan B', which he wrote with Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg.

Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiainside story
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSIDE STORY
Infectious diseases Dr. Paul Offit discusses the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out
Supporting local restaurant workers, addressing food insecurity during the pandemic
Reflecting on the life of radio pioneer Cody Anderson
Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier on how to stop the surge in gun violence in Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Men robbed of $300K in jewelry as they left Philly nightclub
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
Police chief says Miami spring break partying 'couldn't go on any longer'
Murphy says no new reopenings 'for some time' due to variants
Philly officials to unveil 6th community-based mass vaccination clinic
Winery offers $10,000 a month dream job
Man dies after being shot 20 times in Logan
Show More
Video shows NJ officer rescuing woman from burning home
AccuWeather: Sunny and mild again today, rain later in the week
Video captures meteor shooting across South Jersey sky
Abington students work hard, get creative to deliver spring theater productions
Be Kind: Philly health care hero goes above and beyond for patients
More TOP STORIES News