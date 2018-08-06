6ABC DISCOVERY

More than you ever knew about the man who stands watch over Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

More than you ever knew about the man who stands watch over Philadelphia

He has stood tall over the city of Philadelphia for more than a century, but there's a lot about William Penn you didn't know... until now.
Related Topics:
community-events6abc Discovery
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
She is Principal of the Year and we are Proud!
Musikfest 2018 is bigger and better in Bethlehem
Cabrini University hosted the "PALS Olympic Games."
Musikfest 2018 preparing for huge crowds
The winners of this year's Delaware County senior games were recognized
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police: Man killed 7-year-old daughter, self in Manayunk
Philly officer shot in the face while serving warrant in Germantown
Feltonville body may be that of missing NYC woman
Officials ID woman killed in crash at center for disabled
Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh AG return to air
Suspect sought for arson at Logan mini-market
Train derailment sends rail cars tumbling down hillside
Single-use plastics to be banned in Atlantic Co. parks
Show More
Sick rescue puppy stolen from Chester Co. pet store
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Driver crashes stolen SUV into SW Philadelphia home
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory Today, Oppressive Humidity
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
More News