CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Rise Gatherings retreat; exclusive discount for 6abc viewers

EMBED </>More Videos

What's the Deal: Rise Gatherings Retreat - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on May 3, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In a few weeks, something unique is happening in the Pocono mountains - women will unite for a retreat called Rise Gatherings.

They call it a place to play, sweat, dance, create and enhance your whole self. And they're offering our Action News viewers an exclusive discount on this experience.

"We like to say Rise is for all women of all ages and all life stages," said Tami Astorino, co-creator of Rise Gatherings.

It's an array of experiences designed to unite and empower women physically, spiritually and emotionally.

"Come as you are - leave as you want to be," said Tami.

"I think a lot of women struggle with knowing themselves and being content with who they are and Rise was a catapult to put me on this journey - this self-love journey," said participant, Tink Fisher.

There's yoga, dance and plant based cooking classes. They only ask that show up without inhibitions and most importantly - without judgement.

"I am really excited to try yoga. I never tried it because of my body, but I am learning to accept it and I am going to move how I can move," said Sancia Ellis from Cheltenham, Pa.

"I am going out way out of my comfort zone. A few of my girlfriends also in our 70s are coming and I am going to try all things I have never done," said Mary Relles from Maple Glen, Pa. "(I'm) not much of a dancer, never painted anything - I am going to do all of these things at Rise!"

It's a nurturing space and like a sisterhood, meant to unplug and reset your soul.

"I think there's an energy and a synergy that happens around women," said Chavez Ravine from North Wales, Pa.

And for mothers and daughters, it's a chance to reconnect in adulthood.

"And just kind of show up together as women," said Rachel Rubin, co-creator of Rise Gatherings.

The Rise Gatherings retreat is May 18th- 20th in the Poconos. They also offer day retreats in New Hope, Pa.

And they are giving Action News viewers an exclusive discount. Just use the code 6abc and get $50 off tickets to any of the experiences at any time.

ONLINE:

http://risegatherings.com/

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the deal
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Consumer Reports: Your laptop is dirtier than you think
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
Consumer Reports: How to make your dishwasher last longer
What's the Deal: Teaching college students about building credit
More consumer
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Down At The Shore: Weekend of August 23, 2018
Energetic puppies bring smiles to faces
Great weather, big thrills for 2018 Atlantic City airshow
Philly school gets latest tech just in time for the school year
Kids were invited to "play in the streets" in Kensington
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News