WHYY country line dance party at Dilworth Park

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- It was a different kind of lunch hour, outside of Philadelphia city hall Monday, folks were putting their best foot forward, and having a grand old time doing it.it was a country line dance party, at Dilworth Park, and if you had some western gear, all the better.It was all part of a promotion for a new PBS documentary series on country music, and its growing popularity.WHYY which sponsored the extravaganza, will begin airing the 8 part documentary.