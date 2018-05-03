COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Wildwood, New Jersey to allow parking on part of the beach

FILE In this Thursday, May 27, 2010 file photograph, the famous Wildwoods sign is seen on the boardwalk in Wlidwood, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, file)

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Folks hoping to spend a day on the sand at one Jersey shore town won't have to walk too far to do it.

Wildwood is moving forward with plans to open a beach parking lot next to the convention center on Baker Avenue.

In the next few weeks, officials will set up a ticket booth on the beach.

Beach parking will run on the weekends starting on Memorial Day and will be open seven days a week starting the third week of June.

Passes will be $10 for a day and $20 for special events.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsn.j. newsnew jersey newsbeachesjersey shoreWildwood
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Great weather, big thrills for 2018 Atlantic City airshow
Philly school gets latest tech just in time for the school year
Kids were invited to "play in the streets" in Kensington
A bell honoring 911 victims heads to new home in NYC
A Unique baby caused "ooh's" & "ahh's" at St. Christopher's Hospital
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News