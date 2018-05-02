COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Wilmington Diocese celebrates completion of housing project for seniors.

Marydale Retirement Village complex in Newark will offer affordable housing for residents 55 and older. (WPVI)

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
They gathered in Delaware Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a renovation project for seniors

A re-dedication ceremony was held at the Marydale Retirement Village in New-ARK.

The complex offers affordable housing for residents 55 and older.

The ceremony was led by Bishop Francis Malooly from the Diocese of Wilmington in partnership with the Catholic Charities.

The 108 garden style apartments received upgrades to the kitchens and roofs as part of the ministry's commitment to the elderly.
