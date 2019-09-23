Wilmington police share some pizza with residents

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Sitting down and sharing a meal can go a long away, and Monday was all about pizza with cops in DelawareIt was an invitation to get to know the Wilmington Police officers.People of all ages gathered at the Woodlawn Library to share a few slices of pizza and discuss concerns or just thank the officers for their work.The pizza luncheon is part of Delaware's Peace Week, which focuses on community engagement and keeping peace in the surrounding neighborhoods.