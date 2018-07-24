Wilmington principal getting national recognition

A principal in Wilmington is getting national recognition for the unique way she's bringing technology into her school.Kristina MacBury is the principal of Sarah Pyle Academy High School.She was just named one of just three Digital Principals of the year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.She's being celebrated for introducing new technology to her staff and students, using apps and electronic portals to not only educate, but mostly connect in way that just kind of made sense."and it was a great maximizer of what we had so in order to to engage our students in our community to monitor and access what we were doing and also ignite excitement, it seemed like a natural fit for a blended learning environment"Sarah Pyle is a nontraditional high school that specializes in at-risk students who have struggled in traditional schools.As one of three winners, MacBury gets an expenses-paid trip to the annual national conference, will be featured on the cover of Principal Leadership magazine and get a chance to speak to and inspire other principals around the country.the other winners come from Lebanon, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.