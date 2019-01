Some elementary school students in Wilmington spent the week before Winter Break raising money for a great cause, and Monday they revealed the fruits of their efforts.Students at Saint Edmond's Academy presented a $5,800 dollar check to the Make A Wish Foundation.The youngsters bought bracelets, and soft pretzels, and even took part in an Ugly Christmas Sweater contest to raise the money.This is the third year in a row that the kids have taken part.