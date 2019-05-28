Community & Events

Wilmington Youth Speech Competition

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Students in Wilmington, Delaware were encouraged to speak out on issues that affect them and their communities during a citywide "Youth Speech Competition."

80 students from 6 middle school participated in the civic-engagement themed competition.

Students were asked to address an issue, explain why it is important and then offer a solution to it.

Topics ranged from mental health to immigration to climate change and everything in between.
