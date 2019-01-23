A new program in Bucks County is giving adults with physical and emotional challenges a chance to have a job.Wednesday's ribbon cutting marked the opening of Woods Wear at Woods Services in Langhorne.The retail store gives residents at the community jobs designing, printing and selling custom t-shirts, hats and other apparel.The store is located in the same building that holds Common Grounds Cafe, a coffee shop that also employs Woods residents.Both shops are open to the public.