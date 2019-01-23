COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Woods Wear at Woods Services

Retail store gives special needs residents jobs as reported during Action News at 4 on January 23, 2019.

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A new program in Bucks County is giving adults with physical and emotional challenges a chance to have a job.

Wednesday's ribbon cutting marked the opening of Woods Wear at Woods Services in Langhorne.

The retail store gives residents at the community jobs designing, printing and selling custom t-shirts, hats and other apparel.

The store is located in the same building that holds Common Grounds Cafe, a coffee shop that also employs Woods residents.

Both shops are open to the public.
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia ProudLanghorne Borough
