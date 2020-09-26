nonprofit

YEAH Philly, local nonprofit helping kids affected by gun violence, in need of space

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local nonprofit that's helping youth in our area who've been affected by gun violence is now turning to the public for help so it can continue its mission.

YEAH Philly, which stands for Youth Empowerment Advancement Hangout, has been operating out of rec centers in some of the most violent parts of the city in West and Southwest Philadelphia.

But they need more space.

Operating out of rec centers in some of the city's most violent neighborhoods, YEAH Philly is looking for a home base to continue helping teens directly impacted by gun violence.



The organization is hoping to buy a home on the 5200 block of Walton Street so they can advance their efforts.

"Our goal is buy our own space. Throughout our whole journey with our nonprofit we have outgrown most of the community spaces that are being provided. Now, we are looking for a long-term space that we can call home where a lot of our young folks can come in and we can have consistent programming and other components that are meaningful to the young people," James Aye of YEAH Philly said.

The organization says it has raised $90,000 so far but still needs about $110,000 to buy the home.

It has set up a GoFundMe account to help raise the money needed.
