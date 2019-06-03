YMCA of Delaware SWAM program

TALLEYVILLE, Del. (WPVI) -- The YMCA of Delaware was offering special swim classes Monday, for children and adults with Autism.It's all part of a new program at the Y, called SWAM, which stands for "swimming with autism".Right now classes are being offered at the Brandywine Y, but this summer they will extend to YMCA's in Wilmington and Sussex.According to the National Autism Association, knowledge of water safety is critical for individuals who are autistic, because they tend to be drawn to water, due to its sensory nature.