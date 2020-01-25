community journalist

You can own a piece of Frank Sinatra's NJ suite!

SWEDESBORO, N.J. -- Antique treasure hunters are flying over the moon at the thought of bidding on Frank Sinatra's Chairman's Suite furnishings.

Sinatra's home at the Jersey Shore was filled with intricately designed furniture, ornate sculptures, and stunning art from around the world. However, it's been locked away in the now-closed Atlantic Club Casino Hotel, formerly known as the Golden Nugget.

A South Jersey business, S&S Auction Inc., won their bid for the hotel time capsule. The company was formerly known as Amaradio's Antiques and is still owned by three generations of the namesake family.

With over a year's worth of work, they designed their own suite with Sinatra's furnishings - and everything is for sale.

An auction will be held this Sunday, January 26 at 1:00 pm at the showroom in Swedesboro. An open house will be held over the weekend leading up to it.

Some of the most sought-after items will be a Longcase "Grandfather" clock, a pair of Malachite Obelisks, an Art Deco Style "Sunrise" Headboard for a king-size bed, and many chandeliers and artwork from within the hotel. Also a fan favorite: the golden toilet seats.

Watch our video to dive into Frank Sinatra's fine taste in decorum and live a little like a celebrity!

RELATED: World-famous chefs serve YOU at this foodie festival

EMBED More News Videos

Foodies wrapped around Borgata Hotel for world-famous flavors!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscelebritycommunity journalistjersey shorehotelauction
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Philly homebrew flavors flow for charity
Fight like a Knight and dine like a royal at restaurant in NJ
Locals knit crafts for displaced animals in Australia wildfires
Skate Like A Girl is breaking gender barriers in skateboarding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: A Soaking Rain Saturday
Photo album found at Goodwill returned to rightful owners
Police looking for suspect who robbed bank and deli in Center City
Youth services employee faces human trafficking charges
Car slams through storefront at Northeast Philly strip mall
McClure Elementary to remain closed for a few days
At least 1 injured in Vineland crash
Show More
Lehigh Co. 911 center workers lose jobs after sharing NYE toast
First appearance for next Archbishop of Archdiocese of Philadelphia
Good Samaritan hit by vehicle after saving mom, kids on bridge
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News