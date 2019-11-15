Young Bucks County citizens honored for giving back to their community

WARRINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Young people in Bucks County who have given back to their communities through good deeds and service were honored today.For more than 30 years, the Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce has recognized young citizens who strive to help others.This year, 9 honorees were invited to the luncheon in Warrington.Their acts of service include raising money for cancer research, volunteering hundreds of hours, and creating a program in local schools to give food to students in need.