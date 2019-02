Marvelous Molly, Tiger & Tabby Mix

Lily, Lydia & Fritz, Tabby

Ludmilla, Domestic Short Hair

Galaxy, Domestic Short Hair

Interested in adopting a pet or just looking at some cute kittens? Good news! There are dozens of kittens for adoption at animal shelters in and around Philadelphia.Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens currently available for adoption.---Zeppoli & Beignet, Domestic Short HairZeppoli and Beignet are loving and playful girls living at Fishtails Animal Rescue in Philadelphia. They're up to date with their vaccinations, and they're spayed. They're do well with other cats, dogs, and people.Notes from Zeppoli & Beignet's caretaker:Read more about how to adopt at Petfinder Marvelous Molly is a short hair kitten currently living at Mobilization for Animals PA in Philadelphia. She's up to date on her vaccinations, and she's spayed. She'd do well in a home with other cats.Notes from Molly's caretaker:Read more about how to adopt at Petfinder Lily, Lydia & Fritz are three baby girls living at Green Street Rescue in Philadelphia. They're up to date with their vaccinations. They love other cats and children.Notes from Lily, Lydia & Fritz's caretaker:Read more about how to adopt at Petfinder Ludmilla is an adorable little girl living at Project MEOW of West Philadelphia. She's house-trained, her vaccinations are up to date, and she's spayed. She does great with other cats or dogs.Notes from Ludmilla's caretaker:Read more about how to adopt at Petfinder Galaxy is a playful little girl living at Project MEOW of West Philadelphia. She's house-trained, has up to date vaccinations, and she's spayed.Notes from Galaxy's caretaker:Read more about how to adopt at Petfinder