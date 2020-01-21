Community & Events

It's DIY candles and BYO drinks at Paddywax Candle Bar

By Natalie Jason
We found a place where you can meet up with friends for drinks, while making something that looks good (and smells good).

And the best part? You get to walk away with something YOU created!

Paddywax started 20 years ago, and their products are carried in stores like Urban Outfitters, Neiman Marcus, and Paper Source.

Just a few years ago, they started doing 'candle pouring' workshops where they guide you through the process of making your own candle from start to finish. And it's BYO, so sipping through the workshop is encouraged - and they will soon have a small bar located in the store!



Paddywax Candle Bar | Facebook | Instagram
1733 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-278-2307
