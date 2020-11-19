UPDATE: The live trivia portion has concluded, but you can still enter to win a Family Plus Membership from the Philadelphia Zoo here: https://sweepstakes.6abc.com/8vyQ4k2
On Thursday, November 19th join Philadelphia Zoo, in partnership with 6abc, for the Inaugural Zoo-a-thon.
You can help the Zoo's fundraising efforts by making a donation during the Zoo-a-thon.
DONATE HERE: https://philadelphiazoo.org/zooathon.
Love trivia?
Have a little animal fun by participating in some Zoo trivia at 4 p.m. on 6abc, and you could win one of FIVE Family Plus Memberships to the Philadelphia Zoo. (Note: You don't have to win the trivia to enter the sweepstakes or win a prize).
Click here for the complete rules for the sweepstakes and prize information.
Zoo-a-thon Trivia: How much do you know about the Philadelphia Zoo?
Trivia begins at 4 p.m. ET.
PHILADELPHIA ZOO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News