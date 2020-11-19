philadelphia zoo

Zoo-a-thon Trivia: How much do you know about the Philadelphia Zoo?

Trivia begins at 4 p.m. ET.
UPDATE: The live trivia portion has concluded, but you can still enter to win a Family Plus Membership from the Philadelphia Zoo here: https://sweepstakes.6abc.com/8vyQ4k2

On Thursday, November 19th join Philadelphia Zoo, in partnership with 6abc, for the Inaugural Zoo-a-thon.

You can help the Zoo's fundraising efforts by making a donation during the Zoo-a-thon.

DONATE HERE: https://philadelphiazoo.org/zooathon.

Love trivia?
Have a little animal fun by participating in some Zoo trivia at 4 p.m. on 6abc, and you could win one of FIVE Family Plus Memberships to the Philadelphia Zoo. (Note: You don't have to win the trivia to enter the sweepstakes or win a prize).

Click here for the complete rules for the sweepstakes and prize information.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphia zoo
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA ZOO
Young flamingo rehabilitated by team at Philadelphia Zoo
95-year-old tortoise finds love, expected to breed at Philadelphia Zoo
Exotic birds saved from brink of extinction at Philadelphia Zoo
The Zoo never closes: Why Philadelphia's historic animal sanctuary needs your help
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pennsylvania lays out COVID vaccine plan, reports over 7K new cases
Eagles player tests positive for COVID-19
CDC updates Thanksgiving guidance advising against travel
Small towns are the new face of pandemic as US passes 250K deaths
Philadelphia's new COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday
Biden tells governors he'll help states overcome COVID-19 | LIVE
Trump invites Michigan GOP leaders to White House
Show More
Students, parents, alumni stunned at Catholic schools' closure
Local governors issue statement on importance of in-person learning
Disturbing new details in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Philly police commissioner in self-quarantine after employee tests positive
Cute, tiny owl found in Rockefeller Christmas tree
More TOP STORIES News