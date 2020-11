Zoo-a-thon Trivia: How much do you know about the Philadelphia Zoo?

On Thursday, November 19th join Philadelphia Zoo, in partnership with 6abc, for the Inaugural Zoo-a-thon.You can help the Zoo's fundraising efforts by making a donation during the Zoo-a-thon.Have a little animal fun by participating in some Zoo trivia at 4 p.m. on 6abc, and you could win one of FIVE Family Plus Memberships to the Philadelphia Zoo. Click here for the complete rules for the sweepstakes and prize information.