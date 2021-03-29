Philadelphia community leaders, police closely monitoring ex-officer's trial in George Floyd's death

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck went on trial Monday on charges of murder and manslaughter.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell showed the jurors the footage during opening statements, after telling them that the number to remember was 9 minutes, 29 seconds - the amount of time officer Derek Chauvin had Floyd pinned to the pavement last May.

Floyd's death sparked protests and anger across the world, including right here in Philadelphia. Some residents are concerned about how this trial will play out.
"I was fortunate enough to be spared the first one. The second one, unfortunately, they vandalized store and destroyed it completely," said West Philadelphia store owner Ribhi Mustafa.

Mustafa fears his business corridor in West Philadelphia would not survive another wave of vandalism, and expressed concern if police would be equipped should the unthinkable occur.

"I really have no faith in them quelling or taking care of anything that could come unexpectedly. I think they are unprepared as of this moment," he said.

Philadelphia police say at this point there are no specific threats of violence or unrest in the city.

Working to rebuild that trust, however, are elected leaders like, State Representative Joanna McClinton whose office is down the same very same corridor.

"We've got to stay vigilant and make sure that not only policing is fair, but that there is reform because it's clear from incidents like this that reform is needed," McClinton said.

In a statement to Action News, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw acknowledged that "frustration and outrage" is still felt in the city, but assured that the agency will "closely monitor the situation as the trial proceeds."
In a separate statement, the city's Managing Director Tumar Alexander added, "PPD has improved its intelligence gathering capabilities," to deploy adequate resources where needed.

Groups like the Black Clergy of Philadelphia are also prepared to mobilize by using members to advocate and preach their message to neighbors.

"Change doesn't occur from violence, (it) occurs through peaceful negotiations," said President Rev. Robert Collier.

Much of that dialogue is already occurring through online church services and social media.

"Our messaging is calm and peace. Our messaging is you don't settle anything, violence only begets violence," Collier said.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiatrialprotestgeorge floydphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed at Philadelphia Mills Mall
Mother charged in shooting death of 12-year-old daughter: DA
Activists speak out against uptick in hate crimes against transgender community
Meet Flyers' Valerie Camillo, the 1st female president in the NHL
Biden: 90% of adults will be COVID vaccine-eligible in 3 weeks
Tolls going up on several spans connecting NJ, Pennsylvania
2 facing murder charges after body parts found in U-Haul
Show More
'He shouldn't have been driving': Philly man charged in crash that injured 4 teens
Residents cleaning up after powerful storm topples trees
17 shot during weekend violence in Philly
Jurors shown witness video at ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death
CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike
More TOP STORIES News