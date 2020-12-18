BREAKING NEWS
NJ is told to expect thousands fewer COVID-19 vaccines
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Community raises funds to forgive medical debt in Philadelphia
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Inspira Health employees receive Pfizer vaccine
Government shutdown deadline looms over COVID-19 relief talks
Biden, Harris to receive first dose of Pfizer vaccine
Cayman Islands jails US college student in coronavirus case
21 charged federally in drug ring involving UNC frats
Agents to deport families from ICE's Berks County detention center
Supreme Court rules challenge to Trump census plan is premature
Show More
Refreeze danger: Black ice, ice-covered roads remain a concern in Philadelphia
Chicago mayor apologizes after botched police raid
Wawa opens its first drive-thru at NJ store
Teen takes exams in hazmat suit to 'protect family' from COVID
Philly makes top destinations list, return of large events expected in 2021
More TOP STORIES News