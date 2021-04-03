Community & Events

Community members gathered to remember coach, mentor during vigil in Germantown

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of people showed up to remember a great coach and a great man.

A vigil for Coach Richard Williams was held Friday in the city's Germantown section.

The group said some prayers and then let go of blue and yellow balloons.

Friends say he was a father first and always had his son by his side. And that affection extended to others.

"He was a mentor to a lot of guys, high school, middle school, and even younger guys that just some people could look up to," said friend Dominique Curry.

The youth football coach was only 32-years-old but had a major impact on the community.

Action News was told he died from health complications.
