Community works to heal; restore sense of normalcy after Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 24 hours after the gunfire rang out in the Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood where six Philadelphia police officers were shot, the community is struggling to find a sense of normalcy.
"I've never seen nothing like it. I don't even want to see it again. Never," said resident Kimberly Davis.
Davis was just feet from the tense 7 1/2 hour-long standoff.
Thursday, like many in the area, she said she was running on fumes.
"I'm riding off of coffee now," she said.
Emotions still running hot as new images of the scene come to light. One in particular showing a police officer carrying a child escorted out of a nearby daycare that was on lockdown during the shooting.
"It's traumatizing for those kids, it really is and I'm happy that at the time my children wasn't in the day care," said parent Ameera Boxley.
A few businesses down is Kut Creators, and inside was barber Ali Bey trying to get back to business.
"We love this neighborhood, we got people who are trying to get the drugs off the block, you got people who are trying to talk to kids," he explained.
One of those people is Nicetown Community Development Corporation COO Majeedah Rashid.
"We're getting a bad image from these type of things, but that's not all there is going on in Nicetown," Rashid said.
Today, the Nicetown CDC recognized by state and local lawmakers as the "boots on the ground" working to improve the community and help restore some sense of normalcy.
"As you know, we've been traumatized from the ground up and every way, so we want good news coming out of Nicetown, to show people the good that is coming out of this neighborhood," she said.
