Irish company creates chicken nugget flavored ice cream

Dundalk, Ireland -- If you have a palate for sweet and salty snacks, let us introduce you to chicken nugget ice cream.It's the creation of Irish ice cream company XXI ICE, who debuted the flavor earlier this week.To make the ice cream, three nuggets are placed on an extremely cold surface to make rolled ice cream.The cream goes on top and the chicken is then chopped and mixed. Next, the nugget/ice cream combo is sliced into rectangles and rolled up.The rolls are placed in a cup and topped with three additional nuggets.The company has a history of creating weird concoctions. They created a cheese and onion potato chip ice cream for Saint Patrick's Day.