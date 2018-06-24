Computer printers spill onto highway in box truck crash

BELVEDERE, Del. (WPVI) --The driver of a box truck lost control and overturned in Delaware spilling boxes of computer printers onto the highway.
It happened around 6:15 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Route 141 in Belvedere.
The Department of Natural Resources was called to the scene due to a ruptured gas tank.
Police say the driver suffered a minor injury.
Authorities say the investigation is in the early stages and further details will be released as they become available.
