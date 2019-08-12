Cone Appetit puts a new spin on American-style comfort food

By Bethany Owings


Cone Appetit is a American-style comfort food in an artisan bread cone. And there's a cone for any time of the day; breakfast, lunch, dinner & dessert!

The Cheese-steak cone is award-winning and a truck favorite!
