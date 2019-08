Connor Stephen Betts identified as Dayton suspected shooter, law enforcement officials tell ABC News

EMBED >More News Videos Nine people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said.

DAYTON, Ohio -- Authorities have identified Connor Stephen Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio, as the suspected gunman who opened fire in Dayton, Ohio, overnight, multiple law enforcement officials told ABC News.Police in Bellbrook confirmed Sunday morning that they were assisting Dayton police and the FBI to execute a search warrant at the home where the suspect lived with his family.Authorities say nine people were killed, not including the shooter, who was fatally shot by responding officers. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said he was carrying a .223-caliber rifle and had additional high-capacity magazines with him.Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.Police say the active shooter situation began at 1 a.m. in the Oregon District, but that officers nearby were able to "put an end to it quickly." The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood known for its entertainment offerings.Sunday's shooting came hours after 20 people were killed and more than two dozen injured in an El Paso, Texas, shooting.