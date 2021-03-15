Conshohocken yoga instructor holds weekly event to benefit charity

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Alison Babula is an occupational therapist and power flow certified yoga instructor in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania who's on a mission to help those in her community
"I can't say enough good things about yoga. I think once I started practicing, I haven't stopped. It's a saying in the community: we do yoga every day," she said.
Babula felt particularly motivated by events surrounding the pandemic to do something, and that something ended up being "We Care Wednesday," a yoga event conducted on Instagram Live where participants are encouraged to donate any amount that they can for a charity chosen by Babula that week.
"I have a weekly sense of purpose. I know that each Wednesday I'm going to be focusing on something different, something larger than myself and my own smaller pandemic problems," she said.
Since June, she's donated over $3,000 to charities mainly benefiting the African American community in our area, like the Loveland Foundation and Black Mama's Matter, and she hopes to see it grow, and to keep it going for a long time.
"It takes you out of the larger picture of being connected to your community and just thinking I can stop for 45 minutes," she said.
