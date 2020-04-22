Save the environment and make money ... with your clothes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are just one day away from the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.Today, we're talking Eco-friendly fashion that isn't just good for the planet but your wallet, too. Here are some ways, while you're stuck at home, to save and make some money.With fast fashion stores like Forever 21, H&M and ZARA, the latest trends are now more accessible than ever.Sure, it's relatively affordable, but the environment picks up much of that cost. The fashion industry produces 10 percent of all of humanity's carbon emissions and pollutes the ocean with micro plastics, according to Hannah Richey, who is getting her masters in Sustainability Management at Columbia University."I would say that kind of the pace at which people are buying clothing and then discarding them and sort of like the ease and constant availability of new options, does create a lot of clothing and textile waste," said Richey.And while consignment shopping and resale are hardly new, it's become more mainstream and easier to do from the comfort of your own home."I've made over $30,000 last year just selling full time so very important being able to I love it," said Darlene White, a Poshmark seller.White first discovered Poshmark in 2016. It's an online platform where people can sell or buy used goods. White is one of eight million sellers using Poshmark to find a new home for her items instead of sending them to a landfill."I would say start with the items around your house during the pandemic. Right now, a lot of people are cleaning out their closets. You know that that's your money pile. You know you have money potentially sitting right there," said White.Not interested in selling. What if you could "rent" luxury items for special occasions instead of breaking the bank? Check out Rent the Runway or Mother Nature - and your wallet will thank you."An article of clothing that you're renting is going to have a lot of wears over the course of its lifetime -- so in that sense is not being thrown away after one or two wears," said Richey.Fashion forward and eco-friendly don't have to be mutually exclusive."You know, there's millions of tons of clothing and fabric that's being put in these landfills every year everyone that's able to do their part contributes just a little, a little less to that environmental footprint," said Richey.The best way to get started is looking thorough your closet. Children's clothes or shoes, and pieces that are big or small for you.When selling or buying clothes it is important, especially during this pandemic, to thoroughly wash the items.Experts recommend washing your clothes in hot water with a detergent that contains a bleach compound.