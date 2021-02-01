inside story

Examining the rise in conspiracy theories in American society

By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards sat down with Adam Conover , host of Tru TV's 'Adam Ruins Everything' for a wide range discussion on conspiracy theories and how they have grown in popularity.

The "investigative comedian" speaks about the best ways to combat misinformation and infuse factual data into casual conversations with family, friends, neighbors and colleagues.


Plus, tips on how to talk to followers of conspiracy theories (QAnon, etc.) to consider new information in these charged political times.

