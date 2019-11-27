Construction worker falls down 20 foot hole on expressway

Montgomery County, PA (WPVI) -- A contractor for PennDot broke his leg after falling down a 20 foot hole in Montgomery County on the Schuylkill Expressway.

Action News was told the contractor was walking along the I-76 medium just East of Belmont in Lower Merion Township around 1:15 am Wednesday morning.

Officials say the area was unpaved and there was a hole.

The contractor was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.
