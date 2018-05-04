Construction worker falls through roof in Southwest Philadelphia

Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on May 4, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
First responders were on the scene of a mishap involving a construction worker in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened at 7:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 46th Street and Woodland Avenue.

Watch video from Chopper 6 over a Southwest Philadelphia construction site after a worker was hurt on May 4, 2018.


Action News is told a worker fell through a roof at a building under construction at the University of the Sciences.

The injured worker was able to walk to the ambulance that arrived on the scene.

The construction site was evacuated as officials worked to determine what led to the incident.

