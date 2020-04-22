Consumer Reports: Best Ways to Grab New Books or Good Reads While Isolating

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you've found yourself with more time to read, and you're looking for some new titles, but your library is closed - good news!Consumer Reports reveals the best e-readers and tablets to download tons of free books, music and movies.Book clubs, like many other public gatherings these days, are being held online."It's been really great for everybody that's come to the book club to have a little bit of insight into people that they're not sitting next to," says Geoffrey Rickly.While it might be harder to physically go to a bookstore or library these days, you can read an E-book. Consumer Reports says you might want to consider a tablet or e-reader."The Amazon Kindle E-Readers are the best rated in our ratings -- incredible battery life, the screen is really legible. If you want more flexibility, a tablet is a more well-rounded device. The flipside there is that tablets can be more expensive," says Nicholas De Leon, Consumer Reports Tech Editor.Libraries around the country are encouraging their readers to go digital with apps like OVERDRIVE, and LIBBY. All you need is your library card to sign up. Then browse through thousands of titles, choose what you'd like and a digital download is sent to your device for a set number of days.Don't have a tablet or e-reader?"What folks may not know is that you don't necessarily need to buy either an e-reader or a tablet to start reading e-books," De Leon says.Although harder on the eyes CR says all of these apps also work on a laptop or smartphone.Prefer to listen to a book? Try HOOPLA where your library card gets you access to thousands of audiobooks along with music and movies.If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can access free e-books using Prime Reading and the Kindle App.Another great resource, while schools have moved online, Audible is letting students stream thousands of audiobooks free!