Stay-at-home orders allow for more time to complete indoor chores

Chances are, you're spending a lot more time at home these days, which means it's a great time to tackle your indoor to-do list once and for all.
Consumer Reports has some indoor projects that will help stave off cabin fever and improve your home.
Small appliances are getting a workout and, if your toaster oven is your go-to, it could have a buildup of grease and food spatters. To clean it, first, unplug the oven. Then, soak the racks and trays in soapy water. Use a sponge or old rag and avoid getting liquid on the heating elements, and wipe down the exterior and you're done.
You can also show your coffee maker some love. Run equal parts water and vinegar through the machine, followed by plain water. Use baking soda and a damp sponge on the carafe and plate.
There's no time like the present to pull the filters out of your vacuum cleaner so you can keep it from losing suction or blowing dirt back into the air. Locate the small washable filters as well.
Also, rinse the filter from your dehumidifier in the basement. Those greasy filters in the vent hood above your range will benefit from a soapy soak. Check the manufacturer's instructions to see if they're dishwasher safe.
For window washing, timing is key.
"Did you know that full sun can heat up your glass, causing your solution to dry up quickly and leave streaks? That's why it's a good idea to clean your windows on an overcast day," said Haniya Rae, a Consumer Reports home editor.
Start at the top and spray the glass. Plain water with a teeny bit of dish soap will work. A squeegee will do a great job of drying the window if you pull it down from top to bottom, and wipe away excess water.
One final task not to miss? Pop-out the filter on your air conditioner and give it a pass with the vacuum and a good rinse. That'll go a long way toward improving your air quality and keeping you cool.
