Contractor robbed at gunpoint in Fairmount section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A contractor was ambushed from behind and robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia, police said.In surveillance video taken from nearby, the suspect can be seen walking up to the contractor, armed with a gun. He demanded whatever he had.On Thursday, neighbors including Paige Gottesman were concerned.Gottesman has two teenage children and said she fears they will fall victim."I tell my kids to keep their heads on a swivel constantly and them to try to look people in the eye," she said. "But if there's a weapon of any sort, just give them whatever they want and just run."According to the homeowner, the victim has filed a police report but there's no word yet of a suspect.Neighbors said this has been happening in Fairmount too often.Matt Morris said his girlfriend was robbed last year."It was 8 o'clock, the guy comes up to her with a gun and puts it in her back. He says, 'Give me your purse,'" he said.Morris said she is now nervous to be out alone."I tell her to stick to the main streets," he said. "Even in a nice neighborhood like Fairmount. They'll come into the nice neighborhoods."Anyone with information is asked to call police.