philadelphia news

Contractor robbed at gunpoint in Fairmount section of Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A contractor was ambushed from behind and robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia, police said.

In surveillance video taken from nearby, the suspect can be seen walking up to the contractor, armed with a gun. He demanded whatever he had.

On Thursday, neighbors including Paige Gottesman were concerned.

Gottesman has two teenage children and said she fears they will fall victim.



"I tell my kids to keep their heads on a swivel constantly and them to try to look people in the eye," she said. "But if there's a weapon of any sort, just give them whatever they want and just run."

According to the homeowner, the victim has filed a police report but there's no word yet of a suspect.

Neighbors said this has been happening in Fairmount too often.

Matt Morris said his girlfriend was robbed last year.

"It was 8 o'clock, the guy comes up to her with a gun and puts it in her back. He says, 'Give me your purse,'" he said.



Morris said she is now nervous to be out alone.

"I tell her to stick to the main streets," he said. "Even in a nice neighborhood like Fairmount. They'll come into the nice neighborhoods."

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newscrimeshootingguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA NEWS
West Philadelphia man charged with murder in hit-and-run
Man charged with shooting mother, baby in Strawberry Mansion
Triple shooting under investigation in West Kensington
Eagles treat students to dinner after shooting near school football game
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in shooting of neighbor's 7-pound poodle
Parents arrested after 11-month old overdoses on heroin, officials say
New bike patrol in Kensington hopes to save overdose victims
Teacher accused of making 'offensive' comments about missing girl
Death toll rises from rare EEE virus transmitted by mosquitoes
Philly homeowner could face charges after shooting intruder
Health experts urge people to get flu shots
Show More
DoorDash says data breach affected 4.9 million users
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Read the intelligence whistleblower's complaint
Woman says she contracted flesh-eating bacteria from nail salon
Delta employee arrested after $300K goes missing at JFK Airport
More TOP STORIES News