texas news

Texas man at large after skipping end of his murder trial

DALLAS -- Authorities are searching for a 25-year-old Texas man who went on the run the night before a jury found him guilty of murder.

The Dallas County District Attorney's office says Rene Adrian Carrillo cut off his ankle monitor Wednesday night. Despite his absence, Carrillo's trial continued Thursday and he was sentenced to 99 years in prison for the 2017 shooting of Jean Carlo Casiano-Torres outside a Dallas strip club.

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public's help in finding Carrillo, although a spokeswoman said he was never in federal custody.

The District Attorney's office could not immediately say where Carillo was when he removed the location monitor. A spokeswoman said prosecutors learned of his flight Thursday.

Prosecutors say Carillo will face additional charges for fleeing and jumping bail upon his recapture.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dallasmurderfugitivetexas newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Man recalls moment crane collapse killed fiancee
Premature baby found at border facility with migrant teen mother
Austin officer helps hungry family with cart full of groceries
Time-lapse video shows massive dust storm in Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
Father, Son dead after car rolls down embankment after crash
Police chase ends in fatal crash
World Pride NYC culminates month of Stonewall commemorations: LIVE
Dem candidates defend Kamala Harris from 'racist' attacks
AccuWeather: Breezy, Less Humid
Federal Law Enforcement issue 'alert' for the July 4th holiday
Show More
Lightning strike apparently starts 2-alarm house fire in Bucks Co.
Lightning strikes tree in front of West Philadelphia home
President Trump says series of immigration raids coming
Wawa Welcome America kicks off at Penn's Landing
Hahnemann Univ. Hospital no longer accepting trauma patients
More TOP STORIES News