Convicted sex offender found hiding in A/C vent in Oklahoma

SEMINOLE, Okla. -- Officers in Oklahoma said they found a sex offender who was convicted of raping a young girl hiding inside an air conditioning vent.
Body cam video released by Seminole police showed officers tracked down Kody Stewart.
Stewart was convicted of five counts of rape in the first degree of a 12-year-old girl in 2008.
In March, Seminole police got a tip that Stewart was living illegally inside city limits, KOCO-TV reports.
The warrants included failure to register as a sex offender, sex offender living within 2,000 feet of a school, daycare or park and drugs among others.
On July 5, officers got word that Stewart was staying at a neighborhood home. When they got there, Stewart took off.
Police eventually tracked Stewart to the home seen in the body cam footage.
The people living inside the home told officers that Stewart was not inside, but Seminole police did not buy it.
