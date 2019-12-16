Cook like the Chefs at Laurel and Palizzi Social Club

Two new cookbooks have hit the market from two of Philadelphia's most renowned chefs.Nick Elmi Laurel and Joey Baldino have released cookbooks that double as memoirs, telling the story of their restaurants through the food and the people.shares the story behind the menu at Laurel while also teaching you a few of the French techniques that have made Nick Elmi a Top Chef.gives some of the history behind the members-only dining experience at Palizzi Social Club and how Joey Baldino grew up in the neighborhood and then came back to revitalize the South Philadelphia staple that has been there for more than 100 years.1408 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 191471617 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148