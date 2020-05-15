Cooking with Rocco & Tam: Ice cream

In the second edition of 'Cooking with Rocco & Tam' a recipe for making ice cream without an ice cream maker.Action News viewers know about Tam, but who is her husband Rocco?Rocco Lugrine is known for his delicious work: maybe you tried his pastry, ice cream or confections at famed spots Le Bec Fin, Brasserie Perrier or Miel Patisserie. These days he works as one of the chefs for Barry-Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate company. We also like it when he sends treats into Action News!100gr/3.5oz/5 egg yolks50gr/1.75oz/1 whole egg125gr/4.5oz/2/3 cup sugar200gr/7oz/1 cup milk200gr/7oz/1 1/4 cup bittersweet chocolate 64%5gr/.17oz/1/2 teaspoon vanilla paste (optional & recommended)350gr/12.25oz/ 1 2/3 cups heavy cream whipped softly.1. Place egg, yolks and sugar together in a bowl and warm over a water bathuntil the eggs are warm and the sugar is dissolved. Whip until fluffy.2. Bring milk to a boil and pour over chocolate and vanilla paste. Mix smooth.3. Fold fluffy egg mixture into chocolate. Fold in softly whipped cream in thirds.4. Pipe into molds or pour into container. Place in freezer until frozen.300gr/10oz/ 2 cups bittersweet chocolate 64%30gr/1oz/3 tablespoons canola oil1. Melt the chocolate and oil together. Keep warm, NOT HOT.2. Dip frozen pops into coating and allow to set. Decorate.See the first installment which featured a flourless chocolate cake