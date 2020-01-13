Weather

Winter warm-up hits Delaware Valley

PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Many were opting for shorts at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey as temperatures soared this weekend.

People were thrilled to head outside and ditch their winter layers.

"This doesn't feel like it's Jersey in January right now. It's a whole different place this afternoon, the sun reflected on Cooper River on a day that you might normally see ice chunks floating near the geese in the water," said Agam Saigal of Cherry Hill.

The high 60s made everyone happy-- humans and dogs.

"Do you think that Roxy notices the difference in the weather," asked reporter Annie McCormick.

"Absolutely. She's like a puppy on Christmas," said Tina Kozuhowski of Bellmawr.

The mild temps are expected to hang out until later this week, according to meteorologist Melissa Magee.

