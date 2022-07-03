Several people shot at shopping mall in Copenhagen, 1 person arrested: Police

Several people have been shot at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark, according to local authorities.Danish police said they are responding to reports of shootings at Field's, which is a shopping center. One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting, police tweeted."We are still present, shots have been fired and several people have been hit. We work on site. People in the Fields must stay and await the police. All other persons must stay away from Fields," police tweeted via Google translate.