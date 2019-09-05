crime

Police: Estranged husband arrested again in connection to Jennifer Dulos disappearance

FARMINGTON, Connecticut -- The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut woman has been arrested again in connection with her disappearance.

Connecticut state police released a statement that 51-year-old Fotis Dulos was taken into custody at his home Wednesday.

He was later released after posting $500,000 bond.

According to court documents, Dulos was arrested on a charge of tampering with and fabricating evidence -- the same charges he was arrested on back in June.

Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban shortly after dropping her kids off at school in New Canaan on Friday, May 24.

The couple had been embroiled in a contentious divorce battle.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Michelle Troconis, were charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution, and both have pleaded not guilty.

Previous court documents revealed that clothing and sponges soaked with Jennifer Dulos' blood were found in trash cans in Hartford, where surveillance cameras captured a male appearing to be Fotis Dulos wearing a baseball cap and disposing of garbage bags in more than 30 different receptacles along a four-mile stretch of Albany Avenue.

Dulos' attorneys say the most recent charges are related to that of his original arrest. The defense has previously floated a "Gone Girl" theory that the 50-year-old mother staged her own disappearance.

The children are currently being cared for by Jennifer Dulos' mother, who is seeking custody.

Dulos' attorneys released the following statement:

"It is difficult to see why the state waited for months to serve this warrant. It was unnecessary. Apparently, Michelle has changed her tune and a handyman is telling tales to deflect attention from himself. We wish the state police spent more time looking for Jennifer and less trying to build a case against Fotis. We will plead not guilty to these charges next week in Norwalk."
