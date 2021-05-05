WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
'Copsicle' ice cream truck connects police with children in Bensalem
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
'Copsicle' ice cream truck connects police with children in Bensalem
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hit-and-run driver wanted for striking man in Bensalem
Trillions of cicadas emerging from 15 states 'within days'
Family demanding answers after girl, 13, found dead
'Horrible' weeks ahead as India's COVID catastrophe worsens
Biden says Philly fans are 'most informed,' 'most obnoxious'
Former Temple fencing star trains for Olympics and becomes a surgeon
Biden touts $28.6B restaurant relief program, orders tacos
Show More
Judge says CDC doesn't have authority to issue eviction moratoriums
Rutgers professor, doctor dies of COVID in India
Residents, experts think 70% vaccination rate in Pa. is doable
Peloton recalls Tread+ after child dies
Kids and the Covid-19 vaccine: A pediatrician answers safety questions
More TOP STORIES News