covid-19 pandemic

Pub in England installs electric fence around bar to encourage customers to keep their distance

St JUST, England -- A pub in England is going to extreme measures to encourage customers to keep their distance in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnny McFadden, who runs the Star Inn in St Just, installed an electric fence in front of the bar because he says he was having a hard time getting some people to social distance.

"When you serve people a drink they change," McFadden told The BBC.

According to McFadden, the barrier is "just a normal electric fence that you would find in a field."

Asked if it was switched on, McFadden said, people "don't want to touch it to find out whether it is on or not."

He said the "fear factor" appears to be enough of a deterrent.

McFadden said most customers were happy with the fence, and they even laughed about it.

Pubs across England reopened July 4 as part of Britain's biggest step toward post-outbreak normal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyelectricsocial distancingbarviral videocoronavirusenglandu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Los Angeles on verge of shutting down again, mayor warns
NJ adds states to quarantine list, removes Delaware
Florida now 'epicenter' of COVID-19 pandemic, doctor says
Wife takes job as dishwasher at nursing home just to see husband
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Philly prohibiting large public events through February
Mother speaks out after controversial Wildwood arrest
Manco & Manco suspend slice sales after employees test positive
Popular Philly sketch comedian gunned down in car
Mayor Kenney announces resignation of city's managing director
Car lands in woods near Atlantic City Expressway
Eagles re-sign Pro Bowler Jason Peters to play guard
Show More
Los Angeles on verge of shutting down again, mayor warns
Burger King addresses climate change by changing cows' diets
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
Borgata to reopen July 26, last of Atlantic City's 9 casinos
Act of kindness by NJ police officer caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News